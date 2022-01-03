LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC3 is asking riders with disabilities to limit riding the bus.
In email sent to riders, TARC3, the public transit service for the Louisville area, says it's encouraging only essential trips because there is a significant TARC 3 driver shortage due to COVID-19 cases.
The service says wait times and routes will likely be impacted.
Last year, riders with disabilities staged protests, wrote letters to city leaders and demanded better after riders were left stranded or made hours late to and from work or important appointments.
"We are doing our best to meet customer demand while also keeping customers informed about how increased COVID transmission rates are impacting service," Jenny Recktenwald, a spokeswoman for TARC, said in a statement.
TARC says they have already contacted riders who may have been exposed to COVID while riding the bus.
