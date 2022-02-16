DIXIE HIGHWAY RAPID TRANSIT TARC BUSES - SIGNS - RIBBON CUTTING - 2-26-2020 (2).png

New screens on blue kiosks are being installed at the Bus Rapid Transit stops, which runs from near the Gene Snyder Freeway, all the way up Dixie Highway to Broadway and into downtown. Feb. 26, 2020 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC's network of digital kiosks received some international recognition.

The kiosks were featured in AV Technology Magazine.

Each of TARC's 37 rapid transit stations has one of the kiosks, which display bus locations in real time. They also display service alerts, route maps and weather forecasts. The stops follow the Dixie Highway and 18th Street corridor and all the way Broadway and then into downtown.

The first sign was installed on Dixie Highway in 2020. The kiosks also interact with traffic lights and allows a light to stay green a few seconds longer so buses don't run behind.

