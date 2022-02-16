LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC's network of digital kiosks received some international recognition.
The kiosks were featured in AV Technology Magazine.
Each of TARC's 37 rapid transit stations has one of the kiosks, which display bus locations in real time. They also display service alerts, route maps and weather forecasts. The stops follow the Dixie Highway and 18th Street corridor and all the way Broadway and then into downtown.
Last week @SCNmag shared this feature on @RedDotDM and TARC's network of digital kiosks. Special thanks to TARC's own David Herde and Red Dot Media for bringing this project to life!— TARC (@ridetarc) February 15, 2022
The first sign was installed on Dixie Highway in 2020. The kiosks also interact with traffic lights and allows a light to stay green a few seconds longer so buses don't run behind.
Related stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.