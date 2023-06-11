LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular food-inspired fundraising event that supports students in west Louisville returned on Sunday.
Taste of West Louisville was hosted by Uplifted Life, a local nonprofit that encourages entrepreneurship and education with scholarship opportunities for youth. Hundreds of people attended the event held at Louisville Central Community Center in the Russell neighborhood.
Keisha Allen, president of Uplifted Life, said the event originally started in 2015 and was hosted at the Shawnee Arts and Cultural Center with around 15 vendors and 100 or so attendees. Allen said it raised around $2,500 of scholarship funds the first year. It was held annually until the COVID-19 pandemic hit Louisville in 2020.
"I felt like we had the best momentum that year," Allen said. "Everybody was ready for it to happen, and then boom, COVID."
Allen said people had been asking for it to come back, so it finally returned in 2023.
There were 24 vendors, two chefs doing demonstrations and a VIP bourbon lounge experience with nine bourbons featured on Sunday. Vendors shared their creations as attendees browsed the selections.
Allen is hopeful people in attendance found their new favorite caterer, chef or restaurant. Many of the vendors are recent start ups.
"If people don't know about you, how can you do business with them?" Allen said. "Advertising is an expense some small businesses aren't able to invest in. This is a live, interactive opportunity for them to get in front of people and showcase what they can do."
There was also live music performed by Best Kept Secret Live band, a first for the event.
"It's very important to have this economic boost for the food and beverage businesses, and most importantly, we are raising money for scholarships," Allen said.
Taste of West Louisville is the largest fundraising event for Uplifted Life. It raises funds the Beyond Books and Board Scholarship Fund, which supports students dealing with adversity.
"It goes to students who live in West Louisville primarily to help them offset their educational expenses beyond their tuition, fees, room and board," Allen said. "We allow them to use those funds for medical bills, a type of emergency expense that may come up. Even self-care if it's needed. Anything that is going to be supportive while they are away."
To donate to the Beyond Books and Board Scholarship Fund, click here.
