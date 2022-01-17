LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Jefferson County Public Schools will be learning virtually again this week, the district announced Monday citing staffing issues.
A member of the the Jefferson County Teachers Association, the union representing JCPS teachers, said continuing in the NTI format is the right call, even though the district will only have two NTI days left for the entire year.
With 692 staff members out due to COVID-19-related reasons Monday afternoon, JCPS made the call to spend a second week learning virtually. That's 30 more staff members than last Sunday when the district decided to do NTI then, as well.
Superintendent Marty Pollio warned NTI learning could continue on Friday when the district wrapped up week one of NTI in the new year.
"This transition period of a lot of people coming off quarantine, but also some going on to that as well," Pollio said.
JCTA is the union that represents JCPS teachers. The group's treasurer, Maddie Shepard, said the decision to continue NTI learning was the best one.
"I don't think any of us want or most of us don't want to be in NTI, but I think a lot of people are relieved just to be able to not have to work around the staffing shortages this week," Shepard said.
Shepard normally works at the district level, training teachers. But she said that's not always what she's doing now as an overwhelming number of staff members are continually out because of COVID-19.
"All of us are subbing when we're needed," said Shepard. "Our assistant superintendent of teaching and learning is subbing in schools because that's where we're needed."
After this week, JCPS will only have two days left to use as NTI this school year. But just last week, the state passed a bill allowing school districts an additional 10 days of remote learning. That means as soon as the board approves those days, individual schools, or even classes, can switch to virtual learning on a case-by-case basis.
"Remote days are a little challenging for a district our size, but we will obviously bring that into play as well," said Pollio.
Tuesday night, the JCPS School Board could change the district's quarantine period to align with CDC guidelines. It would shorten quarantine time from 10 days to five for unvaccinated people.
