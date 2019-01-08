LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nicole Cowherd is numb just a day after losing her son to gun violence.
"I don't know if I can make it," she said through tears as a group of friends and family members hugged her. "I know I can't make it. I can't make it."
But through the numbness, she made a promise in her comments to reporters on Tuesday.
"I'm not going to lay down on this one," she said. "He's going to get justice. That's my baby."
During her comments, she also made a plea for help to anyone who saw anything or knows anything about what happened to her son, 18-year-old Richard Harper.
"My son was lovable," she said. "Everybody loved my son."
However, Cowherd believes Harper was targeted by someone Monday morning. She said the 18-year-old was shot and killed around 6:45 a.m. waiting on a bus to Valley High School on the 600 block of South 43rd Street near Shawnee Park. Harper was taken to University Hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.
So far, LMPD hasn't said much but has said it has no suspects.
"He wasn't at no nightclub. He wasn't at no party," Cowherd said. "He was going to school to get an education so he can walk across the stage in May."
To Cowherd, the numbing pain is familiar.
"See, this ain't my first rodeo," she said.
Her husband was shot and killed in west Louisville in 2016.
"This is a different kind of pain," she said Tuesday. "See, when I lost my husband, it's like my world stopped, and I had to get back on track to keep moving."
Even though her husband's killer is still unknown, Cowherd won't let that discourage her now: 18-year-old Harper will get justice.
"No, I haven't got any leads on my husband's case, but this is my baby," she said. "I'm going to get leads."
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD. (574-5673).
