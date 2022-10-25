LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The opportunity to code robots or do graphic design are just some of the possibilities now available to many teenagers in Louisville.
The YMCA of Greater Louisville opened the Best Buy Teen Tech Center at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA in west Louisville.
The center offers more than a dozen different programs to underserved youth in the area.
"The Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, I've learned how to work that around so I can make different stuff and the studio, I learned audio engineering so I can record myself," Ciniya Clack said.
GE Appliances partnered with the YMCA and Best Buy to help teenagers prepare for tech-reliant careers.
This is the first Tech Center to open in Kentucky. There are more than 50 across the country.
