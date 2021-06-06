LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teens went missing Saturday at Kentucky Kingdom, and Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help in getting them back home.
Alesia Walker, 15, and Alexis Walker, 14, were last seen around 1:30 p.m. at the amusement park on Phillips Lane, according to authorities.
Alesia Walker is 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds, police said. She has green eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a flower bikini top and black shorts.
Alexis Walker is 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds, police said. She has green eyes and blonde/strawberry hair and was last seen wearing a black and white romper.
Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673).
