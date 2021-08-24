LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a remarkable Kentucky business success story -- and now you can read it for yourself.
Texas Roadhouse celebrated the release of a memoir by its late founder, Kent Taylor, Tuesday morning.
Taylor died by suicide in March at age 65, after battling symptoms related to COVID-19.
The book is called "Made from Scratch - the Legendary Success Story of Texas Roadhouse."
Employees were able to buy limited edition copies and get them signed by Taylor's family.
The company says the book celebrates Taylor's entrepreneurial spirit.
"So, it's an autobiography written by Taylor," said Amanda Norton, of Texas Roadhouse. "He hand-wrote the pages himself. It starts with his life journey into how Texas Roadhouse was created from a cocktail napkin to over 600 locations worldwide today."
Texas Roadhouse says all profits from the book will be donated to Andy's Outreach, the company's employee assistance fund.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.