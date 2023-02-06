LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smaller, more affordable homes are coming to Oldham County.
Construction has begun on The Bungalos, a planned sub-division of 40 small homes located on Clifford Lane, near downtown La Grange. The homes will be sized between 900 and 1,200 square feet, according to Key Homes, the developer.
The price tags are still being finalized, but at those sizes, the homes are expected to cost somewhere near the lower end of $200,000.
"As we stand here in Oldham County today, it's hard to get a new home that would be described as affordable," said Billy Doelker, owner of Key Homes LLC.
The homes are expected to provide a more affordable housing option for buyers who might be looking for a smaller home, like single adults, widows or elderly residents looking to downsize.
"You've got a lot of people in this area that want to remain in the La Grange area, but we're also seeing some people show some interest in it because of the affordability and the lack of being able to buy something in this price point in Jefferson County that are looking to come out a little further," Doelker said.
The homes are being built a dozen at a time, and the first 12 should be ready for residents to move in by late summer or early fall.
The developer says each resident will pay a 'maintenance fee' that will ensure yard work and upkeep is taken care of on each lot.
Many have already joined a waitlist to purchase a home.
Key Homes believes it will benefit future home buyers and the city of La Grange. The proximity to downtown was a deciding factor for developing the concept.
"It's walkable to downtown La Grange, which is a pretty cool opportunity for restaurants and services,"
Key Homes is considering a similar concept in another part of Oldham County, as well as in Jefferson County.
