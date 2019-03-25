LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two of Louisville's most long-time businesses are joining forces.
In a release, the Paristown development said The Café and Stoneware & Company will move under one roof this fall.
Renovations are underway to move The Café into the Stoneware building. Until then, the eatery will operate as usual at it's long-time location on nearby Swan Street.
The plan will allow The Café to keep its staff, service and menu be open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
"Our new location will allow us to introduce our great food and southern hospitality to patrons of Old Forester's Paristown Hall, as well as many new visitors to our Paristown home," said Sal Rubino, owner of The Café.
The Paristown Hall is a new, state-of-the-art venue to be operated by the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. It's located across the street from the Stoneware & Company building. The neighborhood is in the first-phase of a development that is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2019.
