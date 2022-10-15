CHARLESTOWN, In. (WDRB) -- The Celtic Fling will come to life in a 15th century castle.
The Southern Indian Renaissance Faire is located at the Birdsell Castle in Charlestown, Indiana.
Visitors can rub elbows with peasants, pirates, vikings, fairies, a princess, and a duke and duchess. Thou may even be knighted by the Queen or King.
The village will be filled with renaissance entertainment, food and drinks, and even unique artisan market.
Come and behold a magnificent festival fit for royalty on Saturday, October 15 or Sunday, October 16, as well as Saturday, October 22 or Sunday, October 23.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $15.
