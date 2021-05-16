LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following more than a year of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Kentucky officials are easing some COVID-19 restrictions — a move that is being welcomed by Louisvillians.
"It’s hard but we've managed, and I think it's been okay. It doesn’t bother me wearing a mask," said Ariel Smith, a fully vaccinated restaurant server who took a stroll through Waterfront Park Sunday.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that Kentucky's mask mandate will end June 11, with events and venues returning to 100% capacity.
Following new CDC guidelines, Kentucky is also allowing those who are fully vaccinated to shed the mask in a lot of places.
"At my job if you are vaccinated, you don't have to wear a mask and as a server, I think it is better when people approach you," Smith said. "They know you care about keeping them safe."
The change is also welcomed by those who have already shed their masks.
"I've always been outside, even during the pandemic. I've got a collection of masks and plus I'm vaccinated... I am also socially distancing," another parkgoer Keith Dickerson said.
But for others, like healthcare worker Keshia Craven, returning to normalcy will take some time, but the end of the mask mandate is a good first step.
"I'm ready for it, as long as he does it in the hospital too," said Craven.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after getting the second Pfizer or Moderna shot or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The CDC also says fully vaccinated individuals no longer have to wear masks in most outdoor gatherings.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.