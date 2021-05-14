LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that Kentucky will remove COVID-19 capacity restrictions and nearly all of the state's remaining mask mandates on June 11.
At that point, the governor said, "life will be almost fully back to normal."
The announcement comes a day after Beshear extended Kentucky’s state of emergency, but loosened restrictions on mask wearing after the Centers for Disease Control said vaccinated Americans no longer needed them in most circumstances.
Under Beshear's order filed Thursday, masks still are required in Kentucky schools and daycares for students, staff and visitors. Children 5 years old and younger, however, are exempt from wearing face coverings.
But on June 11, mask requirements will go away except at "places where people are the most vulnerable." It wasn't immediate clear which places that would cover.
The current order requires masks on buses and other public transportation, hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare and long-term care settings. It encourages their use in jails, prisons and homeless shelters, as well as by people who are immune-compromised or who have tested positive for COVID-19 within 10 days.
The order exempts those with disabilities that prevent them from safely wearing face coverings and people who are deaf or hard of hearing and actively communicating from masking requirements. Those communicating with someone who is deaf or hard of hearing are also not required to wear masks under the governor’s updated order.
The Kentucky Department of Education, which developed the state’s “Healthy at School” guidance alongside the Kentucky Department for Public Health, will review Beshear's executive order and communicate any guidance changes with superintendents on Monday, said Toni Konz Tatman, chief communications officer for KDE.
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio said Kentucky's largest school district will not change its policy on face coverings after reviewing the governor's executive order.
"The governor states that there's no change right now to mask guidance for K-12 education, so we will continue on with our return to school guidelines that we have had, having masks for all employees and students as directed by the governor until we get further guidance," Pollio said.
