LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Barrels & Billets, Hillerich & Bradsby's unique experience where guests blend, create and bottle their own bourbon, has joined the Kentucky Distillers' Association as a craft member.
KDA is a nonprofit group that unites and leads Kentucky’s signature Bourbon and distilled spirits industry. The KDA made the announcement Wednesday.
"We look forward to working with the Barrels & Billets team as we continue our tireless work to unite our historic industry and secure Kentucky as the one true home for Bourbon," KDA President Eric Gregory said in a news release. "We congratulate them on their success and gladly welcome them to the KDA."
Located at 8th and Main streets in downtown Louisville in the Hillerich & Bradsby Co. building, Barrels & Billets provides tourists and locals with a unique bourbon experience. Guests learn about the art of bourbon blending and get to test their skills at concocting their own blend of bourbon, bottled onsite in a personalized package.
Due to being in close proximity to the Louisville Slugger Museum, Barrels & Billets is celebrating the legacy of baseball by launching three new bourbons.
The Home Plate Series features the Lucky Lumber Easy Drinking Bourbon, Lead Off Rich and Complex Bourbon, and Smokin' Fastball Smoked Bourbon. Each bourbon will be available only in the Barrels & Billets store and sells for $40.
Lucky Lumber features a blend of Bing cherry, dried flower, white chocolate and raw honey. The Lead Off combines flavors of stewed maraschino cherries, baked orchard fruit and candied pecans. The Smokin' Fastball offers flavors of ripe stone fruit, baked apricots and vanilla custard to deliver a smooth finish.
To purchase tickets to Barrels & Billets, click here. Custom bourbon experiences start at $35 per person, and the custom blend 750ml bottles are $50.
