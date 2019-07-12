LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Forecastle Festival will bring tens of thousands of people to Waterfront Park this weekend.
Although Saturday is typically the festival's biggest night, festival promoters said Friday night's headliner, The Killers, made for a crowded first night despite the sweltering heat.
But those festival-goers who do come out to see the weekend's big names can find more ways to stay cool this year.
"We have more shade, more air conditioning and more free water than we've ever had in years past," said Jeff Cuellar with AC Entertainment.
A new canopy was added with seating areas. There's also a long stretch of shade underneath the I-64 overpass, and ticket-holders can go inside certain air conditioned bar areas.
Various pergolas are stationed in the park, and there are also free water stations.
Although Friday was hot, the humidity wasn't as oppressive as years past, and festival-goers said they were excited for this year's lineup.
"Everybody's gettin' lit," said one man waiting to enter the festival. "You wanna drink to (the music). You wanna do everything to it, you know what I'm sayin'?"
Women selling water outside the front gates said the area was prime for people watching.
"We've seen some cool clothes, freaky clothes, crazy, kooky clothes," Harriett Rankin said. "I thought we were in New York for a minute there, because we saw a lot of nudity, almost."
Others consider it "festival fashion."
"Lots of glitter," one woman said, describing her outfit. "Got my belly showing."
The festival officials said they will release official crowd numbers at the end of the weekend.
