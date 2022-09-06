LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Local Seltzery is raising money to help raise awareness about ovarian cancer.
Ovarian cancer is the fifth-leading cause of death for women in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society.
During the month of September, the Seltzery in NuLu will donate $1 of every honeydew black raspberry "Honey-boo" seltzer to Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky (OAK). The drink is a teal color, which is the color of the ovarian cancer awareness ribbon.
Tito's Vodka will match the donation up to $1,000.
September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky will host its 14th annual Whisper Walk 5K at the Douglass Hills Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 a.m. Funds raised from the event will support the nonprofit and its awareness programs. For more information and to register for the walk, click here.
