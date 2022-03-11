LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Feel the nostalgia at Louisville Arcade Expo.
The event runs March 11th - 13th at the Triple Crown Pavilion, 1780 Plantside Dr, Louisville, KY 40299.
It features 40,000 sq feet of classic arcade, pinball, console, and computer gaming fun. It'll include classics like Donkey Kong, Galaga, and Pac Man.
New Pinball machines on freeplay such as Godzilla, Rush, Mandalorian, and many more. Reclaim gaming glory by playing systems from the 70s, 80s, and 90, featuring classic names such as the Atari 2600, Commodore 64, NES, Colecovision, Sega Genesis, Playstation, N64, Dreamcast and many more.
No quarters are needed; All arcades and pinball machines are set on free-play!
For a full list of events, click here.
Tickets available at the door or online. You can click here to find those.
Adults 18+ tickets - $30 per day for Friday, $35 per day for Saturday, $20 per day for Sunday or $65 for a 3-day weekend pass.
Youth (11-17) tickets - $20 per day for Friday, $20 per day for Saturday, $15 per day for Sunday or $40 for a 3-day weekend pass.
Children 10 and under are free with a paying adult.
Hours: Friday, March 11 - 2:00 PM to midnight
Saturday, March 12 - 10:00 AM to midnight
Sunday, March 13 - 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
