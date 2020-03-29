LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Parklands of Floyds Fork is still open — and will remain open as long as possible — amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, but officials have announced some changes to the park to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Starting Sunday, the Moss Gibbs Woodland Garden in Broad Run Park will close to visitors, and all restrooms will close. All playgrounds throughout The Parklands are closed, and, in cooperation with Mayor Greg Fischer's order, The Barklands dog park at Beckley Creek Park is closed.
Dogs with leashes on are still allowed on park trails, however.
Park rangers and staff will also be on the lookout for people not following social-distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
If you're sick, stay away from all parks.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.