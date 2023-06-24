LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every Sunday inside Christ Temple Christian Life Center, the walls don't just talk, they sing.
People all around west Louisville gather with their arms stretched high in worship and prayer.
This weekend, Sunday service will hold an extra-special meaning. CTCLC is celebrating 90 years of worship.
The community is invited to join the congregation Sunday, June 25th at 10 a.m. for a special service at the church located at 723 S. 45th Street in Louisville. A celebration gala is also being held Sunday afternoon at the Henry Clay Building at 4 p.m.
"We want the community to see how we do things," member Darcia Roberson said. "Join us. Come and let us show you how to have a good time. Sometimes people think church you've got to be stiff and stuffy, no you don't, not here! This celebration will show you we know how to go out and celebrate."
Roberson has been going to the church for over a decade and is actively involved in several parts of the church's operation.
"My title is just sister but I do everything," she joked.
Roberson said she knew it was a special place even from her first service.
"When we come into the house of the lord, this is where Jesus is," Roberson said.
Seventeen year old Chloe Chandler agreed and said, "There is something for everyone."
"If you want to be a designer, you can find a way to design here. If you want to be a dancer, you can dance here. If you want to sing, you can sing here," she said.
Chandler grew up in the church and said it has helped her come out of her shell and be more comfortable around others.
"It's not just church, and I love that," she said. "Everyone here is either my auntie or my uncle."
Chandler is involved with multiple programs at the church, including the dance ministry. With so much violence happening in Louisville's streets, she said having a safe place like CTCLC to keep her occupied has made a big difference in her life.
"Especially in this generation, anxiety is prominent," she explained. "It's everywhere and Christ Temple, I've never been fearful in here. I've never had a single bit of anxiety of my safety inside of this church. I'm 17 years old and I'm not every night clubbing, because I have church in the morning."
Over it's 90 years, CTCLC has seen its fair share of changes.
The church started with just a few people gathering in a small house, before growing to two churches and eventually taking over an old school and forming permanent roots on South 45th Street.
The congregation now has about 500 members.
Throughout it all, the foundation remained strong with just four pastors: Pastor Bishop Claude Griffith, Bishop Robert L. Little, Bishop Michael Ford Sr., and now Bishop Michael Ford Jr.
The strong tradition and little turnover awes most newcomers, just like it did John Mays when he joined in 2016.
"I remember going to church and there was a new pastor like every 2-3 years," he said. "It was like a rotation. But now, to be in an environment that's this stable, you get all the rich tradition but you also get the relationships."
Bishop Michael Ford Jr. said he kind of always knew he would grow up to lead the church after his father's passing.
"I know dad had prepared me very well and certainly poured into me his wisdom," he recalled. "He was such a tremendous example of great leadership. He was well known not just in the city of Louisville, but truly all over the world."
Ford said he has put an emphasis on community support since he's been involved in leadership, which is why colorful prayer requests line the wall along the church's stage.
Beneath the carpet, Deacon Michael Reed explained more requests were hidden after they were placed there during renovations during 2010 with prayers of a positive future for the church and its members.
When asked about his hopes for the future of the church and its congregation, Ford said he aims to do more for the community.
"This church is really working hard to make sure we have positive impact on these social determinants that are plaguing our neighborhoods," he said. "We've meant so much to this area and we plan on playing an essential role from here until what we like to say, 'Until Jesus Comes.'"
The church currently has plans to break ground next month to build 42 affordable housing units in an empty lot nearby.
"This church has such an essential role to play in building our community and we've played that role," Ford said. "We've played that role now for 90 years. Before there was Dare to Care, there was Christ Temple. Christ temple in the early 30s had food banks, food programs, they had clothing banks for people to come. This church has had drug and alcohol programs for 30+ years."
The church has also expanded its reach overseas by building 31 churches and three schools in Kenya and Tanzania.
Ford said he's excited to celebrate 90 years and believes the church will be around for many more years to come.
"The church is made up of the members," he said. "It's not really the building, the church is the members and for this group who are not necessarily the wealthiest people in the world, they understand they can take whatever they have, whatever gifts they have, whatever small economics, we can put our resources together and accomplish massive impact. We're proud, we're really proud."
Related Stories:
- West Louisville church celebrating 90 years of service with weekend of praise
- Renaissance on Broadway apartments planned for west Louisville tailored to needs of seniors
- New housing development proposed by church 'addressing need' in west Louisville
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.