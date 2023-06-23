LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A prominent west Louisville church is celebrating a major milestone this weekend.
Christ Temple Christian Life Center on South 45th Street is celebrating 90 years of service.
"We want the community to see how we do things," said Michelle Ford, a church attendee. "Join us. Come and let us show you how to have a good time. Sometimes people think church, you got to be stiff and stuffy. No you don't, not here! This celebration will show you we know how to go out and celebrate."
In its entire history, the church has only had four pastors.
To honor its rich history, the church is kicking off a weekend of praise with a free concert on Friday, June 23, at the Iroquois Amphitheatre.
Members said the goal is to not just gather for worship, but to also remind the community about the many programs and resources the church offers.
"We have outreach, we have prison ministry, there's so many things we do in the community and over the last 90 years that have just excelled," said Ford. "We've gone level-to-level each year. Each pastor even that we've had, we've gone from one extreme to the next, and we've learned and we've built upon it. We've just propelled, and now we're skyrocketing in the community."
Friday night's concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Iroquois Amphitheater. WDRB's very own Krystal Goodner will emcee the event, which will feature performances by Marvin Sapp and Judah Band.
On Sunday, June 25, the community is invited to gather for a special anniversary worship service at 10 a.m. at Christ Temple Christian Life Center.
