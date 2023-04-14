LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new, multi-million dollar apartment building is coming to west Louisville that will include affordable units tailored to senior citizens.
The development is called Renaissance on Broadway and will include 42-units on West Broadway near 44th Street. It is a $14 million dollar project, but a partnership between a local church and ElderServe will make the units affordable for senior citizens.
"This is not your normal affordable housing," said Bishop Michael Ford Jr., pastor of Christ Temple Christian Life Center in Louisville's Chickasaw Neighborhood.
The center recently secured a state grant and will oversee construction on one of the last pieces of undeveloped land on West Broadway
"So they are pitching in $9 million worth of tax credits, but then also the city. The city has been a big help to us, to help us in this project to fill in the gaps for that funding," Ford said.
Renaissance on Broadway will include three stories, elevators and lots of amenities including an exercise center, playground and video security systems, but developers said it won't include an outrageous price tag.
"And you're going to hear more about this partnership, said Tim Findley, president and CEO of ElderServe. The organization announced a partnership on Friday that will make the apartments affordable for seniors.
"That project is going to allow first and foremost needed housing in the community," Findley explained.
ElderServe will also create a "Caring Network" for service programs to support seniors. The partnership will also include a Dare to Care customer choice model, which will have a "Corner Market" and healthy or medical food plans.
"It allows seniors to go in and pick the food. So instead of a food box, they can go in and select the food that's needed. It really gives that sort of mini grocery store feel," Findley said. "This is going to be a match made in heaven."
And it's a match that Bishop Ford said his church will also support with its Healing Circle Counseling Service and Master Builders Academy, financial literacy training, CAN Youth Development, Transformed Men Mentoring and other life skills programs.
"Historically African American church that is celebrating 90 years this year, that it also kicked in $600,000 donated from the church members to help with the need in our community," Bishop Ford said.
The apartments will also support those who are aging out of foster care. The center will create a "caring network" for those young adults and allocation 20% of the units for the growing number of people in west Louisville that are transitioning from foster care.
The project still needs approval by Louisville Metro Council. The goal is to break ground in June.
