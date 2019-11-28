LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — More than 260 refugees living in the Louisville area had a special Thanksgiving meal at The Silver Dollar on Thursday.
This is the fifth year the restaurant has partnered with Kentucky Refugee Ministries to make the meal possible. But the community also played a major role; many people donated food, and volunteers signed up to provide rides to the Frankfort Avenue restaurant for families that don't have cars.
"You know, especially right now, welcome is so important to our clients and finding a home here in Louisville," said Adrienne Eisenmenger, with Kentucky Refugee Ministries. "And what better way than by celebrating Thanksgiving and having incredible volunteers from the community pick you up, bring you here (and) feed you."
The meal included a mixture of traditional Thanksgiving foods like turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing, but organizers also served some dishes from other cultures.
Children in attendance could also enjoy a kid's area with games.
