LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the past two years, a partnership between Goodwill and First Financial Bank has been helping employees become more financially independent.
The Financial Wellness Program is run out of the Goodwill Resource Center, located at 909 East Broadway next to the retail store. The goal is to connect employees with representatives from the bank to help make the process of opening a bank account and achieving financial goals more accessible.
"Our goal is really to provide financial wellness to employees of organizations, such as Goodwill, to make sure they have access to banking and to our financial system," said Sabira Becirovic, with First Financial Bank.
Since the partnership began, Becirovic said over 300 employees have been able to open their own accounts.
"Once they start banking, I connect with them. We have a conversation, we understand what the financial need is, where they are in the moment and where they want to be," she said. "And from there we introduce credit and other financial resources. From there, we introduce credit and other financial resources. Honestly, it opens up many different doors."
Gary Norris is one of the employees who recently started banking with First Financial Bank. He joined the program shortly after he was hired in July of 2022.
When asked about the process, Norris said getting set up with an account through the program was easy, saying, "They sat me right down and took care of me."
"I've banked before, but I've always felt like they were just after whatever extra they could get from me. First Financial makes me feel more relaxed, they don't do that. I came in with no background in banking at all. I've always dealt solely with cash and I could never keep up with anything. Everything now is so much easier to keep up with my financing and the online banking is unbelievable," Norris said.
The 61-year-old employee said his favorite part about having his own account is being able to establish credit for the first time in his life. It's something he said he wishes he would've done "a lot sooner."
Jasmine Cunningham said Norris' history with banking is not uncommon.
"A lot of our individuals, before coming into this program, didn't have an account so they were maybe saving money at home, that sort of thing," Cunningham said. "We do have a few individuals who are reluctant with just the banking system in general. That could be anything from fees or maybe because they've just had traumatic experiences on their own."
Cunningham oversees the Financial Wellness Program. She and others not only help employees get set up with accounts, but continue to provide support and introduce them to additional resources throughout their banking journey.
"I still have individuals coming in saying, 'Hey look at what I've done,' or 'Look at my credit report' or 'Look at what I've been able to do as far as my credit goes,'" she said.
Cunningham has been with the program since the beginning. She said seeing employees go from having no accounts, to establishing credit and even owning a home, has been "overwhelming in a good way."
"I grew up in a single-parent household. I was kind of used to seeing maybe those late bills, so I understand first-hand what that can feel like and what that may mean for a family," she said. "So for me, it's extremely important because I want to make sure the individuals that I serve are able to go out and accomplish everything they may want to financially."
Norris said his next goal now that he has an account is to continue saving to be able to buy his own car. He currently bikes or walks to work and wants to be able to offer rides to other coworkers in need as well.
Norris added that he's thankful his coworker told him about the program, and that he was able to become more financially literate through the Goodwill and First Financial Bank partnership.
"They have given me all the tools to rebuild my life and they've given and given and given and now I want to give back," he said. "That's what keeps me here."
