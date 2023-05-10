LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana will press pause on productions in two weeks.
Jason Roseberry, a founder of the organization, told WDRB News it can no longer afford its current space on Main Street in downtown New Albany.
"Unfortunately, despite our artistic success, the organization is not able to be financially self-sustaining in our current physical location, and we are making the difficult decision to go on indefinite hiatus as we consider options for future physical spaces," the organization said in a statement on its website.
TheatreWorks would prefer a more affordable option, so that profits can go towards future productions. In the meantime, it's looking for a new space. As soon as that happens, the organization said it will return.
One final production is being held in the current space. TheatreWorks kicked off its performance of "Monty Python's Spamalot" on Wednesday. The show runs through this Sunday, May 14, and next weekend, May 17-21. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana is a nonprofit theatre company founded in 2016.
