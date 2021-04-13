LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a public health alert regarding ground turkey that has been linked to a salmonella outbreak, according to a notice posted to the agency's website Monday.
At least 28 people have gotten sick after eating the infected turkey, including one person in Indiana. No one has died, but two people have been hospitalized.
SALMONELLA OUTBREAK: 28 sick with 2 hospitalized. Check your freezer for ground turkey products dated 1/1/21 to 1/10/21. These products were sold nationwide. Throw them away or return them to store. Do not cook or eat them. Find brand names and more: https://t.co/lNJUU8HNvo. pic.twitter.com/VfapRPOpGL— CDC (@CDCgov) April 12, 2021
The turkey linked to the illness includes:
- Nature's Promise (94% lean, 6% fat) one-pound packages with dates Jan. 1, Jan. 3, Jan. 4, Jan. 8 and Jan. 10
- Wegman (94% lean, 6% fat) one-pound and three-pound packages with dates Jan. 3, Jan. 4, Jan. 8 and Jan. 10
- Plainville Farms (93% lean, 7% fat) one-pound packages with dates Jan. 10
The products, made between Dec. 18-29, 2020, have the establishment number "P-244" inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture's mark of inspection.
The ground turkey is no longer available in stores but could be in people's freezers.
According to the CDC, investigators are working to determine if additional turkey products are linked to the illnesses.
