LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family was robbed twice in one day this week, while their young child was undergoing chemotherapy.
Amber O'Neil's 13-year-old son Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer several months ago -- on his birthday.
"It's hard. It's very heartbreaking," she said.
She was with him at the hospital Monday morning for a chemo treatment for Ewing sarcoma, when her husband called saying his truck was stolen in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
An hour later, she got an alert from her home security cameras that showed two people with her husband's stolen truck pulled in to their driveway, and the man and woman started stealing items from their garage.
"They're bold. Who would think, 'I'm gonna steal your car and then go to your house within a matter of an hour,'" she said.
O'Neil watched on the camera pointed at her backyard, as the couple made trip after trip loading up the stolen truck with big items including camping equipment and a grill.
"I'm like, 'Oh my God, these people are at my house,'" said O'Neil. "Like, how does this happen? Why are they so brave to do this?"
But O'Neil's biggest worry wasn't for the items being stolen. It was when the cameras showed the man tried to break into the family's home, while her 15-year-old son Darryl was inside.
While racing home, O'Neil frantically called 911 for help. She said the dispatcher told her no police officers were nearby to help.
"It's hard. Because as a mom, you would think being told that your child was diagnosed with cancer is the scariest thing, but I think that topped it because when I called 911, they said they didn't have officers in the area," she said.
She hung up from 911 and called her neighbor for help. She believes he might have helped scare the suspects off.
O'Neil arrived home 20 minutes later - about the same time Louisville Metro Police rolled up.
"It's an ultimate fear as a mother, knowing you can't make it there in time," she said.
Metro Emergency Services said her initial call was answered in seconds with information relayed in just over a minute. It was almost a half hour from that point before LMPD arrived, according to Emergency Services.
O'Neil posted video from her doorbell and security cameras on social media that has been shared hundreds of times. She wants justice.
"I just want them caught. They took from my family. They took our happiness, and they're probably rolling around doing that to others and they need to be caught," she said.
Emergency Services is reviewing the call to 911 along with LMPD. They will investigate to ensure policies and procedures were followed.
LMPD says investigators are working on active leads in this case.
Copyright 2023. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.