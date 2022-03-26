LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to spring in Louisville, the focus is often on the Kentucky Derby, but there is another race that brings out thousands of people...and it's all about goats.
Saturday was the fifth annual Nulu Bock and Wurst Fest on East Market Street. Thousands of people filled the street to take part in the vendors, food and bock beer. Bock means "goat" in German.
It's the first time the annual tradition has happened since before the pandemic. Three years later, it was back and the crowds clearly missed it.
“I had a beer and it was not a bock beer. Does that still count? Yeah, I think kind of. I get half-credit,” laughed Kris Mirrieless, who attended the event with her friends — all of them wearing shirts with goats on the front. "It's great. The sun is out and the wind has kind of died down so yeah, it's a good day to be out."
The focus, however, was on the goats especially when it was time for them to race through the street. One of the races was called the "Forecast Dash."
“We invited all the weather people in Louisville to name a goat and participate in this very special race so we felt if we did that then we would get really good weather and we did,” said spokesperson Randy Blevins.
WDRB’s goat “Ned” came in as a tie for second place.
“Honestly, I was really sad. I picked Ned because I really thought he was going to win! He goes crazy at the farm. He is constantly running, jumping, bouncing,” said Amber Gore who ran with Ned and works at Sunny Acres Farm.
Many in the crowd wore goat horns and some people were even in costume. Organizers estimated Saturday’s attendance was at least 10,000 to 15,000.
“It's one of the probably coolest events that is not outdoor music festival related with the goat racing and the sausages — it's just a big celebration of spring and it is very unique to Nulu,” said Blevins.
Many of the goats Saturday came from local farms and some have even participated in the past.
