LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of runners hit the streets of Louisville for the Urban Bourbon Half Marathon on Saturday morning.
"It's a celebration of our bourbonism in our community but it's also about health and wellness," said Karl Schmitt, with the Louisville Sports Commission. "Just getting people out, getting them motivated."
Runners from all over the country to tackled the challenging 13.1-mile course, which started in downtown Louisville and led runners through Phoenix Hill to Cherokee Park and back through the Highlands to downtown.
Louisville’s Urban Bourbon half marathon is underway! @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/CaLTFgcDPx— Darby Beane (@DarbyBeane) October 19, 2019
A woman from Louisville, Flannery Musk, continued dominating the city's running scene. Musk, who won the Triple Crown of Running earlier this year, was also the first female to cross the finish line today with a time of 1 hour, 22 minutes and 32 seconds.
"It's really hilly, so it's a challenge, but the weather was good, turned out well," said Musk, who edged out her sister, Angela Musk, for first place Saturday. "A little bit chillier than I like, but I enjoyed it."
Ali Faraji-Tajrishi, of Louisville, won first place in the men's division with a time of 1:14:55.64.
