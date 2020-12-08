LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite starting the school year with NTI, thousands of Jefferson County Public School students and teachers are participating in after-school clubs and making new friends.
The students and teachers are from schools across the district. The after-school clubs cover subjects ranging from chess to science and technology.
But instead of meeting inside the buildings or even outside, everything is virtual.
"I'm doing Among Us," said Patrick Raderer, a Kammerer Middle School student. "Among Us is a game. It's not a new game, but recently, it has just spiked in popularity."
"We have four kids," said Gail Raderer, Patrick's mother. "And three of them are doing the after-school virtual clubs."
The Raderer household is usually busy before, during -- and now -- even after school.
"I'm doing Lego club," said Greta Raderer, a Norton Elementary School student. "And I am also doing holiday-themed breakout rooms and puzzles."
Patrick and Greta are just a few of the thousands of JCPS students participating in after-school clubs.
"I tell them, whenever you can come, you come," said Jill Byrd, a teacher at Luhr Elementary School. "I am here just to have fun. I don't expect you to have to do anything extra."
Right now, there are no in-person classes or meetings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the district asked teachers to create virtual clubs.
"And it was amazing," said Raymond Yaksic, a supervisor at JCPS. "We had so many teachers, so quickly."
School officials say that led to several thousands of students in more than 80 virtual clubs.
"From bird watching to Minecraft coding, to rocket league," said Yaksic.
And the virtual clubs are not only providing extracurricular activities.
"None of the kids knew each other," said Byrd. "So, they've come from different schools. And my job, I think, is to build that community and say, 'All right, what is it that I can do to connect them?'"
School officials say both students and teachers have started friendships that would have never happened under normal circumstances.
"I like how the students interact and we solve problems and build together," said Greta Raderer.
"I was a little nervous that first meeting of how they were going to interact with kids from different schools," explained Yaksic. "They're on the computer doing so much work already, and I was just nervous about how they were going to interact with one another. But, man, they were so positive, they were just talking and making friends. And even after the club ends, which is really exciting for me, a lot of them were like, 'Hey, if you guys want to continue to talk and have fun, let's do that.'"
The virtual clubs are also creating a lot of excitement.
"After I got off of it, I said, 'Aw, I wish it would be next week already' because I wanted to do it," said Patrick Raderer.
JCPS officials say there's still plenty of room for more students and even more clubs. To find out how your child involved, you can send Raymond Yaksic a message at raymond.yaksic@jefferson.kyschools.us
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.