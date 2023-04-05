IMAGES | Wind and weather damage from April 5, 2023 storms
Trees became uprooted in Okolona after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: WDRB/Katrina Nickell)
A tree fell on a home in the area of Terrier and Heather Lane after severe storms on April 5, 2023.
A tree falls near a house on Sunny Vale Way from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Allen Prunty)
A tree falls near homes on Middale Lane from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Ryan Jay)
A tree falls on a house in Louisville from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: William Zavorski)
A tree falls on a house off Taylorsville Road from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Freya Denalta)
A tree falls in Clermont from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Kerri Poteat)
A tree falls in Corydon from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Matt Vogel)
A tree falls on National Turnpike from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Johnny Huerta)
A tree falls in Corydon from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Matt Vogel)
Heavy winds caused a tree to fall onto a home in Fairdale after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: Erika)
Trees fell onto the roadway on Gavel Avenue after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: WDRB/Dakota Sherek)
A turned over semi on Highway 60 from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Kaitlynn Allen)
A snapped flag pole from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Georgieanna Belden)
Aftermath of damage in Corydon from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Johnny Huerta)
Heavy winds destroyed a building on Robards Lane after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: Mandy Hall)
Heavy winds caused a tree to fall onto a home on Terrier Lane and Heather Lane after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: Erika)
Aftermath of damage in Jeffersontown from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Johnny Huerta)
Heavy winds caused damage in Corydon after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: Alan Stewart)
Aftermath of damage in Corydon from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Angel Henderson)
A tree down at a home in the area of Fern Valley Road and Jeanine Drive in Louisville on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (WDRB photo)
By 6 p.m., 17,173 homes were without power in Jefferson County, according to LG&E/KU's outage map. In Bullitt County, 89 homes were without power, while Oldham County had less than 5 outages.
In southern Indiana, 202 homes were without power in Clark County, 119 without power in Harrison County, and 235 in Crawford County. Despite a tornado warning issued in New Albany just before 5 p.m., no power outages were reported in Floyd County as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to Duke Energy's outage map.
Power crews started preparing for Wednesday's storms ahead of time, ready to tackle any outages as soon as its safe to do so.
Duke Energy said crews can't go up in bucket trucks to make repairs if wind gusts were above 30 miles per hour.
WDRB meteorologists estimated it would likely be mid- to late-evening before winds were calm enough to make elevated repairs possible.
Duke has crews fanned out across the region, ready to respond.
"When we're seeing a storm that we expect will have widespread outages across a large geographic area, we stage crews in all of our operations centers, which are located in different areas across the state so that they can be prepared to respond quickly," McKenzie Barbknecht, with Duke Energy, said.
LG&E said crews are keeping a close eye on the forecast, and will have all of its resources available and ready to go.
The utility company said severe weather has downed 4,500 wires and left 850 poles broken so far this year.
To monitor LG&E outages or to report an outage in Kentucky, click here.
To monitor Duke outages or to report an outage in Indiana, click here.
This is a developing story that will be updated as outages develop.