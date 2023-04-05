Tree down-Storm damage-Fern Valley Road 4-5-23

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of homes are without power in Kentuckiana as severe weather moves out of the area.

Storms, with strong wind gusts and heavy rain, started rolling into the WDRB viewing area Wednesday afternoon, hitting the Louisville area between 4-6 p.m.

IMAGES | Wind and weather damage from April 5, 2023 storms

By 6 p.m., 17,173 homes were without power in Jefferson County, according to LG&E/KU's outage map. In Bullitt County, 89 homes were without power, while Oldham County had less than 5 outages.

In southern Indiana, 202 homes were without power in Clark County, 119 without power in Harrison County, and 235 in Crawford County. Despite a tornado warning issued in New Albany just before 5 p.m., no power outages were reported in Floyd County as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to Duke Energy's outage map.

Power crews started preparing for Wednesday's storms ahead of time, ready to tackle any outages as soon as its safe to do so.

Duke Energy said crews can't go up in bucket trucks to make repairs if wind gusts were above 30 miles per hour.

WDRB meteorologists estimated it would likely be mid- to late-evening before winds were calm enough to make elevated repairs possible.

Duke has crews fanned out across the region, ready to respond.

"When we're seeing a storm that we expect will have widespread outages across a large geographic area, we stage crews in all of our operations centers, which are located in different areas across the state so that they can be prepared to respond quickly," McKenzie Barbknecht, with Duke Energy, said. 

LG&E said crews are keeping a close eye on the forecast, and will have all of its resources available and ready to go. 

The utility company said severe weather has downed 4,500 wires and left 850 poles broken so far this year.

To monitor LG&E outages or to report an outage in Kentucky, click here.

To monitor Duke outages or to report an outage in Indiana, click here.

This is a developing story that will be updated as outages develop.

