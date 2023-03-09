LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville is Saturday, April 22, and The Kentucky Center of the Performing Arts has your spot saved.
Thunder at The Kentucky Center is returning again this year. Spectators will have three levels of incredible views for the air show and fireworks, live entertainment by Redline Performing Arts and Juggernaut Jug Band, access to the center's bathrooms, kids activities, outdoor space on the Belvedere and food and drink service accompanied by a bar, according to a news release Thursday.
Doors open at 2 p.m. on Thunder day. Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for children 12 and younger. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 10, and can be purchased on the center's website.
The center's parking garage will open at 9 a.m. on Thunder day. You can buy prepaid parking by clicking here for $21, or $20 on the day of the event. Parking is first come, first served.
Pegasus Pins will allow spectators access to the vendors on the Belvedere. Pegasus Pins are $7, and can be purchased at The Kentucky Center online or at the box office.
The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts is located at 501 W. Main St.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.