Tim McGraw Standing Room Only tour comes to Lexington

Tim McGraw's Standing Room Only Tour announces on July 28, 2023 a stop at Lexington's Rupp Arena in June 2024. (Photo courtesy of Live Nation Entertainment)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A country music legend announced a tour stop in Kentucky next year.

Friday, Tim McGraw announced his Standing Room Only Tour with special guest Carly Pearce. The tour will make a stop at Rupp Arena in Lexington on June 15, 2024. 

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said in a news release. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. VIP packages and experiences are available. To purchase tickets, click here

McGraw's Standing Room Only album comes out on Aug. 25. 

