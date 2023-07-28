LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A country music legend announced a tour stop in Kentucky next year.
Friday, Tim McGraw announced his Standing Room Only Tour with special guest Carly Pearce. The tour will make a stop at Rupp Arena in Lexington on June 15, 2024.
“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said in a news release. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. VIP packages and experiences are available. To purchase tickets, click here.
McGraw's Standing Room Only album comes out on Aug. 25.
