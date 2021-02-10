LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you have to drive in slick winter weather conditions, your car might need some attention before you hit the road.
Throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening, road conditions across the Louisville area became tricky and, potentially, dangerous. Lee Hardiman, service manager at Craig and Landreth Cars, said winterizing is a must and should start with some external checks.
That includes the air pressure and tread on your tires.
"You want to make sure your battery is up to par," said Hardiman, who has more than 20 years of experience. "Snowy days like this, you want the best tread you can get. There's little indicators on your tires."
Hardiman said you should also pop the hood.
"Checking all your fluids, your wipers," he said. "Make sure they don't streak. Raise them off your windshield when you park ... so they don't freeze."
And even after you hit the road, there are some essentials Hardiman recommends that can be crucial when the roads are covered with snow and ice.
"You should carry a blanket," he said. "I would recommend gloves in case you do run off the road. Maybe take a couple bottles of water, a small snack, if you're waiting on a tow truck."
Hardiman said rock salt, jumper cables, a battery pack and even a change of clothing could come in handy.
"You just never know what's going to happen," he said. "You could be stranded for hours, and you want to make sure you're good."
You can use socks to cover your windshield wipers and a plastic bag to cover your side mirrors. Your neighbors might laugh, but at least it will protect both from snow and ice.
Local police say if you have a minor accident, instead of calling 911, you can exchange information and go to the Kentucky State Police website and file a civilian collision report.
Where to winterize your car:
- Craig and Landreth Cars
- 4156 Shelbyville Road
- Louisville, KY 40207
- 502-477-3450
- Bachman Auto Group
- 9650 Bluegrass Parkway
- Louisville, KY 40299
- 502-632-0211
- Bob's Auto & Truck Service
- 8102 National Turnpike
- Louisville, KY 40214
- 502-709-8426
