LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A one-year-old is found safe after being found in a crashed SUV stolen from a Louisville gas station.
The mother and young boy were passing through town from Illinois, when they stopped at the Circle K on Greenwood Road near Sky Blue Avenue just after 6 a.m. Friday.
Katie Beason says she ran inside but left her son Zane inside the car with the keys in it and driver door unlocked. She came out about two minutes later and the car and child were gone.
Police found the SUV crashed a couple of blocks away on Feyhurst Drive. Beason says she typically would have taken him inside, but was in a hurry.
"Take your kids with you everywhere. I mean, there's always dangers everywhere -- even if I took him inside. Who knows, I could have been shot with a gun. Who knows? Take your kids everywhere. You can replace anything else," Beason says.
Louisville Metro Police arrested Willie Macklin. He faces several charges, including Wanton Endangerment 1st, Leaving the Scene of Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance, Fleeing or Evading Police(On Foot) Theft by Unlawful Taking (Stolen Auto), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked license, Criminal Mischief 1st and Driving without a License.
