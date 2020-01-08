LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Automaker Toyota has begun producing the RAV4 Hybrid SUV at its Georgetown, Kentucky, plant after a planned $238 million investment.
The site previously had produced primarily the Toyota Camry sedan, which workers now will make alongside the SUV.
The company had said in March that it would invest $238 million in the plant to add production of the RAV4 hybrid, as well as a hybrid version of the Lexus ES 300, of which there's a conventional model already is being built in Georgetown.
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky President Susan Elkington said in a news release Wednesday that the completion of the first 2020 Rav4 Hybrid was the culmination of nine months of preparation.
“This milestone would not have been possible without the hard work of our dedicated team members and our recent investments,” she said. “We are proud to offer an alternative powertrain for each of the products we currently build and couldn't be happier to add the popular RAV4 Hybrid to that list."
The plant’s 8,000 full-time employees now make four electrified vehicles: Hybrid versions of the Camry, Rav4 and Avalon, as well as the Lexus ES 300h.
Toyota wants to offer an electrified version — hybrid, plug-in, fuel cell, battery — on all Toyota and Lexus models by 2025. The company said that its alternative powertrain vehicles account for about 13% of its U.S. sales volume.
The Georgetown plant is the company’s largest, at 9 million square feet, and represents a total investment of $7 billion.
