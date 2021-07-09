LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A construction project on Shelbyville Road at the Interstate 265 interchange in east Louisville will impact motorists this weekend.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is shifting lanes underneath I-265 for bridge work in Middletown.
KYTC is expanding the Gene Snyder Freeway from four to six lanes from Interstate 71 to Taylorsville Road.
From 2 a.m. to noon, there will be lane closures as KYTC moves the eastbound turn lane for I-265 northbound. According to KYTC, work includes updating signage, adjusting signal heads, restriping the roadway and installing plastic lane delineators.
A concrete median will separate the lane from other eastbound lanes.
The schedule is subject to change depending on weather.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.