LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two champion horses that are part of racing history have officially met for the first time.
American Pharoah and Justify, the two most recent winners of the Triple Crown, were recently introduced.
Coolmore America, the farm that serves as the home to both horses, posted a photo on Saturday to its official Twitter account.
The post stated:
What could be better than standing one Triple Crown winner...standing two! American Pharoah and Justify finally met each other at Coolmore America this morning! #CoolmoreSires #HomeOfTripleCrownChampions pic.twitter.com/3FV2KW0Qg9— Coolmore America (@coolmoreamerica) December 22, 2018
Justify became a Triple Crown winner this year, while American Pharoah accomplished the historic feat in 2015.
Justify will begin life as a stud at Coolmore America beginning next year.
The farm is located in Versailles.
