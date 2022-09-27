LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Airline passengers who travel through the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport can bring their guns with them, but there are a few guidelines to follow.
So far, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration has confiscated 37 guns in 2022 at Louisville's airport, a number that is on trend with last year. But it could trend upward around the holidays, when airports around the country see an influx of passengers. And ahead of that rush, TSA held a demonstration Tuesday morning to spread awareness about how to pack guns correctly for flights.
TSA officials said you need a hard case for a gun with padding and a lock. The gun has to be unloaded, and ammunition in the magazine must be packed away in a separate case. When you get to the airport, you have to go to the ticket counter for your airline and declare you're traveling with a gun. They'll check your case and give you a slip.
Then, you can lock it up and put it in your suitcase.
Mark Howell, a regional spokesman for TSA, said people often simply forget they have their gun with them.
"It's forgetfulness and it's just not paying attention to what you're bringing to the airport," he said. "So, it's completely avoidable but it's one of those things that's going to cost you in the long run. You may have to rebook your flight. You may have to pay a civil penalty of up to $13,000. You may have to go to court, depending on what local law enforcement says. So really just pay attention to what you're doing before you come to the airport."
Howell said fines start at $2,000-$3,000 for a first offense if you don't properly check a loaded gun before boarding. Law enforcement would also take the gun, possibly make an arrest, and someone with TSA PreCheck would lose that status.
"If you're intending to travel with a far firearm, make sure you do it the right way," Howell said.
