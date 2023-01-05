LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transportation Security Administration is hiring officers at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
TSA will host a recruiting event on Friday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Louisville East on Hurstbourne Parkway.
The event includes a presentation about full and part-time positions, application assistance, computer-based testing and in-person interviews. The process can take between three and four hours, so TSA recommends arriving early in the day. Candidates must also bring two valid forms of state or federal identification.
Starting pay at SDF is $20.26 an hour. TSA also offers a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 for eligible new hires in Louisville. The bonus is in two parts - $500 after onboarding and an additional $500 after one year of service, with service agreement. This initiative applies to TSO new hires that onboard through September 30, 2023.
For more information on the TSO position and to learn more about TSA careers, visit https://jobs.tsa.gov.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.