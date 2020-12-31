LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) --Two people are dead after a shooting in the Smoketown neighborhood.
According to an LMPD spokesman, around 4:30 a.m. officers from the 4th Division responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of Lampton Street. That's where they found a male and female dead inside a vehicle. Both had been shot.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, but there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
