LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two families were displaced overnight after fire ripped through three buildings in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
According to a spokesman for the Louisville Fire Department, crews were sent to a structure fire on Griffiths Avenue, near the corner of North 24th Street, just before 4 a.m. Friday.
When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a two-story camelback-style building. The fire had also spread to the two buildings on either side of the structure.
Everyone was already out of the buildings, when firefighters arrived.
"Firefighters quickly made entry, conducted search and rescue operations and initiated an interior fire attack on all three buildings," a news release states. "Outside crews deployed exposure lines to protect surrounding property. The structural integrity of the main fire building, a heavy volume of fire and cold temperatures were a few of the challenges fire crews endured."
The building where the fire originated was destroyed. Neighboring houses sustained "significant damage," according to the fire department. Noe one was injured, but two families were displaced.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.