LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have announced federal charges against three suspects accused of looting a west Louisville Kroger and an area gun store during the recent civil unrest this past summer.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Kentucky, the three defendants, two men and one woman, have been charged by a federal grand jury, "as a result of civil unrest in Jefferson County during the period of Monday, June 1, 2020, through Wednesday, June 3, 2020."
Authorities say 29-year-old Jordan K. Johnson, of Glasgow, Kentucky, and 27-year-old Frederick F. Reed, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, have been indicted for stealing controlled substances from the pharmacy at the Kroger at 2710 West Broadway on June 2. Both men are charged with conspiracy to commit burglary involving controlled substances, as well as conspiracy to distribute controlled substances for their possession with intent to distribute alprazolam (Xanax) between June 2 and July 1.
WDRB sat down with U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman.
"When you loot a Kroger for controlled substances for pain pills and then sell them putting families at risk, that's chargeable conduct that has nothing to do with peaceful protests," Coleman said.
Johnson is also charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Authorities say on July 1, he was found in possession of a handgun, despite a prior felony conviction.
"What we're enduring right now is a historic level of violent crime," Coleman said. "We're talking property crimes in terms of these looting, carjackings."
"Our concern is that criminals are using the cover of legitimate protest activity in order to vandalize and victimize," he added.
Shortly after the looting incident took place, Kroger issued a statement saying that, "We are saddened by the events of last night, but are thankful that none of our associates or customers were injured during the incident."
Facebook Live video obtained by WDRB showed people running out the back door of the Kroger. Some people can be seen with arms full of merchandise. Others were seen pushing carts full of groceries.
Federal authorities say they've also filed charges against a suspect in connection with the theft of firearms from an area gun store. Authorities say De'Aisjia S. Shrivers from Louisville, has been indicted on a charge of stealing from a licensed firearms dealer, after she and others stole three firearms from the business.
She's also charged with a single count of possession of a stolen firearm.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Secret Service and the Louisville Metro Police Department all took part in the investigation of these cases.
The announcement brings the total number of people charged federally in connection with the civil unrest during that period to 11.
Among those arrests are:
- Tevin R. Patton, of Memphis, Tennessee, charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, after he allegedly, "drew a firearm after curfew" while in Louisville.
- Vontreil Bailey, of Louisville, and Christopher Tinsley, of Louisville, charged with conspiracy to commit burglary involving controlled substances, in connection with the June 2 burglary of a Walgreens oat 5201 South 3rd Street.
- Jean-Pierre Crowdus, Frederick D. Eaves and Channel Lewis, all of Louisville, charged with conspiracy to commit burglary involving controlled substances for allegedly breaking in and looting the CVS drug store at 3130 Portland Avenue.
- Damion Lemont Hayes, of Louisville, charged with carjacking in connection with a June 2 incident in which a car was stolen while the owner was observing protests and police activity.
- Brian N. Dean, Jr., of Louisville, charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in connection with a June 3 incident in which he was allegedly found with a handgun.
"In Louisville, we honor and protect lawful protest, but loot our businesses and expect to go to federal prison," said Coleman.
His says he has this message not just for people who haven't been caught.
"I would speak even more forcibly to those that may come to this city, may decide to come to this city, may decide to use protest, social outrage, to conduct criminal activity to harm families to harm businesses," he said.
He says they will be met with federal enforcement.
Related:
- Kroger says it will reopen west Louisville store looted early Tuesday
- Community volunteers help clean up looted Kroger, start food pantry in parking lot
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.