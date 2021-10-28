LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced that Tyson Foods plans to build a $355 million manufacturing operation in Bowling Green that will create 450 full-time jobs.
The 400,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will be located in Bowling Green's Kentucky Transpark. It will produce Jimmy Dean and Wright Brand bacon.
"Today, I am proud to announce one of the largest investments in Warren County’s history, and this is a community that has had no shortage of economic success in recent years," Beshear said in a written statement.
Company leaders said construction should be complete sometime in late-2023.
Tyson Foods is one of the world’s leading protein companies and produces a wide variety of pork, chicken and beef products for customers worldwide.
Mayor Todd Alcott said he's excited that Tyson chose Bowling Green for the facility.
"Job creation of this magnitude by Tyson Foods is an investment in the future of the people of Bowling Green," Alcott said in a written statement. "Tyson Foods is a highly recognizable symbol in homes across the world, and we are excited to now call them a member of our community. We appreciate Tyson Foods’ investment in our community and the high-quality opportunities they will bring to our citizens."
