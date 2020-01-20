U of L athletes volunteer at Ronald McDonald House (Jan. 20, 2020)
U of L athletes volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House on Jan. 20, 2020.
"It feels great to be out here giving back to the community -- just giving back to the community ... giving back to the charity that does such good work like the Ronald McDonald House," said Ryan Chalifoux, a U of L football player. "It's just a blessing to be able to work like this."
The Ronald McDonald House provides a "home-away-from-home" for families with children receiving medical care in Louisville.
The facility has doubled its capacity and now has 56 guest rooms.
Guests will start using the new rooms in March.
