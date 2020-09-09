LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville medical faculty are pledging $50,000 to address systemic racism in medical education
That money is slated to go toward a $1 million goal to address long-standing racial inequities in medical education.
This comes after U of L President Neeli Bendapudi asked for ideas and support in making U of L the nation's premier anti-racist metropolitan research university.
Several department chairs then established the School of Medicine's Endowed Excellence Fund for Diversity. It's expected to be used for scholarships, resident stipends, faculty recruitment and retention.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.