LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Friday, April 17, 2020, is National Donate Life Day.
One organ donor can safe eight lives, officials with U of L Health said. Melissa Pipes, a heart transplant recipient, has been on both sides of organ donation and shared her story Thursday.
Pipes received a heart transplant in April 2017. Shortly thereafter, her husband died in an ATV crash. Through organ donation, he helped many others and gave someone the gift of sight again.
"I thank God every day for each second I get to spend, and I thank my donor family," Pipes said. "I pray every night for my donor family — for what they gave up — but my donor still lives on. I have a purpose on this earth and I'm serving it through my donor."
To honor National Donate Life Day, U of L Health employees will wear green or blue on Friday. There will also be a moment of silence for 1 minute and 14 seconds to honor the nearly 114,000 patients waiting for a life-saving transplant.
