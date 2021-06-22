LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville announced Tuesday it received $11.3 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health.
The funding will support U of L's Hepatobiology and Toxicology Center of Biomedical Research Excellence for liver-related illness research for an additional five years.
In 2016, U of L created its Hepatobiology and Toxicology center with an $11.5 million grant from the National Institute of Health. The center focuses on research on liver injury and disease and toxicology.
"This vital research at the University of Louisville advances the health of Kentuckians and people throughout the world," U of L President Neeli Bendapudi said in a news release. "Through this center, U of L researchers will continue to expand their work to find ways to prevent and treat liver illnesses."
Kentucky leads the nation in increases in cirrhosis-related deaths and in liver cancer-related deaths.
According to the news release, researchers are working toward reducing the impact of many types of liver illness through prevention and the development of therapies.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.