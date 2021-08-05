LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new partnership will bring dental care to Louisville kids who might normally struggle with access to it.
Home of the Innocents and the University of Louisville on Thursday announced that the U of L School of Dentistry would take over operations of the pediatric dental clinic at Open Arms Children's Health at Home of the Innocents.
While it serves all children in the community, the dental clinic specializes in providing dental care for children placed in foster care, children with autism, children of refugees and children with medical complexities.
The U of L takeover will allow services to expand through more staffing and a full range of pediatric dental care.
Home of the Innocents announced in April that Norton Children's Medical Group would take over operations of Open Arms Children's Health.
