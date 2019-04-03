U of L students and staff create prototype to encourage more recycling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group at the University of Louisville is hoping more students will start recycling.
So they created the prototype of a new recycling bin is a prototype, made to encourage more students to recycle.
It was developed during a mini hackathon event at FirstBuild on East Brandeis Avenue. U of L students and staff were given two hours to come up with the design.
They will soon put the bins all over U of L's campus.
"We all know we get one Earth ... and we'd like to take care of it," said Larry Portaro, executive director of FirstBuild. "Quite frankly, people are passionate about that, because it matters."
U of L said its goal is to increase its recycling rate by 43 percent.
