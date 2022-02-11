LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Unions across the U.S. raised money to help victims of December tornadoes in Kentucky.
Local representatives of United Auto Workers (UAW) presented a check Friday for $134,000 to the United Way of Kentucky. The funding will go toward the organization's work in western Kentucky as families try to recover from the deadly tornadoes.
"We are our brothers' keepers. We are our sisters' keepers," said Mark Dowell with UAW Local 862. "When one of us hurts, we need to jump in and help out each other. We have our issues inside of ourselves but we love each just like brothers and sisters in our own family. So if somebody is out and needs help, we're going to be there for them. So that's what makes me a proud union member today and I will die a proud union member."
The United Way said it will take years for the tornado victims to recover.
